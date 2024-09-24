Top track

Tue, 24 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€30.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente :

✨ Noga Erez en concert à la Maroquinerie, en format intimiste spécial, pour la sortie de son nouvel album, THE VANDALIST.

Voici une occasion unique de participer à une performance live de Noga Erez dans un cadre intime, pour un ''underp...

Les personnes mineures doivent être accompagnées d'un.e adulte responsable.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Noga Erez

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

