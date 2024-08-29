DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pigeon

MOTH Club
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

5-piece group Pigeon cross effortlessly between Afro-disco, grunge, no wave and jazz. The cohesive symbiotic relationship of the band members is obvious from the start of their blistering debut EP Yagana. Support comes from Kima Otung so get down early and...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Pigeon

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

