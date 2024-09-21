Top track

Nosaj Thing - Aquarium

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Jacques Greene B2B Nosaj Thing + Special Guests

Headrow House
Sat, 21 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nosaj Thing - Aquarium
Got a code?

About

We return for another season of parties at Natural Selection with a very epcial B2B from two titans of the electronic underground. Jacques Greene is the artist name of Philippe Aubin-Dionne, the Montreal-born and raised DJ and producer - one of dance music...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nosaj Thing, Jacques Greene

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs