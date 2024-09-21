Top track

What To Do - &ME Remix

Guy Gerber LIVE by Anywherelse & KOKO Electronic

KOKO
Sat, 21 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Anywherelse is delighted to present Guy Gerber Live at Koko Camden on Saturday, September 21st. Following a successful show last year, Gerber returns with his live performance, featuring timeless mixes that blend deep melodic electronic music taking fans o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Anywherelse Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guy Gerber, Nick Morgan, Jane Ryse

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

