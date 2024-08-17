DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tatev with Transhumanoids

DROM
Sat, 17 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tatev is an electric songster, a film composer and performer whose music and voice feel right at home in rock, jazz, soul, Armenian folk, classical and pop. Tatev’s name means “Give Wings” in her native Armenian, which inspires her body of work that uphold...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

