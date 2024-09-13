DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DEADLETTER are swinging by Resident this September as they celebrate the birth of their debut jazz-punk infused record. Having attend a few of their live shows in the past, we can assure you- this is not to be missed & we're just a bit excited to see how t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.