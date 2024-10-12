Top track

Robot Festival 15 years - Drew McDowall @ Oratorio 12/10

Oratorio San Filippo Neri
Sat, 12 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsBologna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebra con noi 15 anni di ROBOT Festival. Il 27 settembre e dal 10 al 13 ottobre 2024, a Bologna.

12/10/2024 | Oratorio San Filippo Neri | 17.00

Line-up: Drew McDowall.

Il biglietto è valido per un solo accesso alla performance di Drew McDowall all’Ora...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Shape.

Lineup

Drew McDowall

Venue

Oratorio San Filippo Neri

Via Manzoni, 5, 40121 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

