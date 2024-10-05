DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
magie nouvelle / tout public, familial / salle noire assis placement libre / durée 1h30
les retardataires ne sont pas admis.es en salle
ouverture des portes 17h45
Avec ce spectacle étonnant, la compagnie 14:20 révèle la richesse et la diversité de la ma...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.