Leyla McCalla

MOTH Club
Mon, 26 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.73

About

Born in New York City to Haitian emigrants and activists, Leyla McCalla finds inspiration from her past and present– her music vibrates with three centuries of history and influences from around the globe. McCalla possesses a stunning mastery of the cello,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Broadside Hacks.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leyla McCalla, Island Girl

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

