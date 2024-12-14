DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sofía Gabanna en MAZO

Sala Copérnico
Sat, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nacida en Argentina , Buenos Aires, en el año 2000. En 2003 emigró con toda su familia a España, y actualmente vive en Barcelona.

Nada más llegar, empezó una escuela de danza clásica y flamenco, a la cual le encantaba asistir. Dedicaba mucho tiempo y gana...

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sofía Gabanna

Venue

Sala Copérnico

Calle de Fernández de los Ríos, 67, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

