Dogs on Shady Lane - March

Dogs on Shady Lane / State Park Ranger / Hemlock..

Static Age Records
Wed, 21 Aug, 8:00 pm
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dogs on Shady Lane - March
DOGS ON SHADY LANE is an indie-rock band from Providence, RI, now based in Brooklyn, NY. Songwriter and guitarist Tori Hall began Dogs on Shady Lane in 2018 as an independent creative exploration. The project has since grown to include Evan Weinstein (guit...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

trust blinks, Hemlock, Dogs on Shady Lane

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

