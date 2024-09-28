DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dub Echo 10 years birthday #2

Transbordeur
Sat, 28 Sept, 11:30 pm
GigsLyon
From €22.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hey Dubbers !

Here we are !

Si en 2014, on s'était projetés 10 piges plus tard, on n'aurait jamais imaginé avoir écrit une si belle histoire à vos côtés, et avec les nombreux artistes et crews qui sont venus nous faire skanker au Transbo, et ailleurs !!...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par SAS Transmission et Totaal Rez.
Obf, Legal Shot Sound, Blackboard Jungle

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

