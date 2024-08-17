DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brick Lane Beach Club: JMG Terrace Takeover ft Katalyssst & Tori

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 17 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Female-led events collective JMG takeover our sunny terrace one Saturday a month, bringing through a lineup of killer DJs! This week we'll be joined by DJs Katalyssst and Tori, expect to be taken on a journey through sounds and genres.

BEACH CLUB INFO

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity

