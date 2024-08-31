DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El Sábado 31 de Agosto de 23.30h a 06h, bailaremos hasta el amanecer, tendremos una gran noche de Clásicos de los 80s, 90s y 2000s en nuestra sala, situada en la Calle Atocha, 127. Viaja con nosotros al Pasado y baila en nuestra pista, la mejor música que...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.