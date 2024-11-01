Top track

The Beat - Mirror in the Bathroom

The Beat

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£25.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE BEAT are back! Now fronted by Ranking Junior, taking over the lead vocal duties since the sad passing of his father Ranking Roger in 2019 and keeping the legacy alive. The Beat are a English band formed in Birmingham, England, in 1978. Their music fuse...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Beat

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

