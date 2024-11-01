DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE BEAT are back! Now fronted by Ranking Junior, taking over the lead vocal duties since the sad passing of his father Ranking Roger in 2019 and keeping the legacy alive. The Beat are a English band formed in Birmingham, England, in 1978. Their music fuse...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.