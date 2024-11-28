Top track

Hope Faith County

Jaye Jayle + Of The Wand & The Moon

The Black Heart
Thu, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Old Empire, in association with Swamp Booking, present

JAYE JAYLE plus OF THE WAND & THE MOON 

https://www.instagram.com/jayejayle/
https://www.instagram.com/wandmoon/

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Old Empire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jaye Jayle, :Of The Wand & The Moon:

Venue

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

