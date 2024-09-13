Top track

Amor Líquido - Quiéreme Más

Amor Líquido en MAZO

El Sol
Fri, 13 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.42

About

Amor Líquido presenta su homónimo álbum de debut, recientemente publicado por La Castanya, el sábado 13 de septiembre en la sala El Sol, en el marco de la quinta edición del ciclo de conciertos MAZO Madriz.

Un debut autobiográfico y asambleario donde la a...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amor Líquido

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

