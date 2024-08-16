DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Country Skate: Roll on - with Dj's Moonshine & Prison Rodeo

Xanadu
Fri, 16 Aug, 8:00 pm
SportNew York
$28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This General Admission includes a skate session and admission to the venue. Our kitchen is open until 12:00AM on weeknights, and 1:00AM on weekends.

General Admission DOES NOT include skate rental. Skates and gear is avaiable for rent on a first come firs...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Xanadu Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Xanadu

262 Starr Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.