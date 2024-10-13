DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VI Rootsound Fest: Luke Winslow-King & Band

Sala Upload
Sun, 13 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
"Todo el concierto fluye con una gran sensibilidad artística, con momentos álgidos y otros más sensibles. Roberto Luti pone en sus acordes, arpegios y slide la pasión sin ataduras, toca como respira. Luke pone el alma. La felicidad le traspasa sin equívoco...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Rocksound BCN - Producciones Acaraperro
Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

