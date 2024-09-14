DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

l'isolachenonc'è / Gattonando

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sat, 14 Sept, 11:00 am
WorkshopMilano
Un appuntamento dedicato ai più piccoli per divertirsi con storie incredibili e fuori dagli schemi.

Con Barbara Archetti, a partire dai libri di Fatatrac, Gribaudo, L'ippocampo.

Questo è un evento 0-3 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:45 am

