Rooftop! Day Shift with Mike Nasty & friends

Our Wicked Lady
Sat, 10 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
About

$10-$20 CASH COVER AT DOOR. NO PRESALES.

Day Shift DJ Party Both floors!

Featuring music by:

Mike Nasty https://soundcloud.com/djmikenasty

Rooftop Show Open-air. Partial coverage in the event of rain.

21+

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mike Nasty

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

