$10-$20 CASH COVER AT DOOR. NO PRESALES.
Day Shift DJ Party Both floors!
Featuring music by:
Mike Nasty https://soundcloud.com/djmikenasty
Rooftop Show Open-air. Partial coverage in the event of rain.
21+
