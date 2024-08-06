DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Indigo Blu, Thehighwaystory, Young Dougie, Pacman Plu., Dohsi, It’s Rated R, Syphe Dublin + More @ Kingsland (Early Show)

The Kingsland
Tue, 6 Aug, 7:00 pm
From $25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MajorStage Presents: Indigo Blu, Thehighwaystory, Young Dougie, Pacman Plu., Dohsi, It’s Rated R, Syphe Dublin+ More @ Kingsland (Early Show)

Featuring: Indigo Blu, Thehighwaystory, Young Dougie, Pacman Plu., Dohsi, It’s Rated R, Syphe Dublin. + More

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
