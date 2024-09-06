DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kosmic City presents : Palm Ghosts, 90 Minute Cassette and House of Transgressor
The sound of an 80s prom in a war zone…located in the dead heart of country music, Nashville, TN.
That is the sound and spirit of Palm Ghosts, as far from the honky-tonks an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.