Palm Ghosts, 90 Minute Cassette, House of Transgressor

miniBar
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kosmic City presents : Palm Ghosts, 90 Minute Cassette and House of Transgressor

The sound of an 80s prom in a war zone…located in the dead heart of country music, Nashville, TN.

That is the sound and spirit of Palm Ghosts, as far from the honky-tonks an...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
House Of Transgressor, Palm Ghosts

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

