The Wound Is Not The Body Tour w/ B Dolan

The Virgil
Sat, 3 Aug, 6:00 pm
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

In support of his new record, The Wound Is Not The Body, B. Dolan will be making his way to The Virgil with special guests DJ Zole, Awol One, and Destruct

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Virgil.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

B. Dolan

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

