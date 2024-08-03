DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In support of his new record, The Wound Is Not The Body, B. Dolan will be making his way to The Virgil with special guests DJ Zole, Awol One, and Destruct
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.