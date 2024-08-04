DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Situation Dance #6

Somerset House
Sun, 4 Aug, 2:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An idea birthed out of a love for London.

Situation.

A party centered around dancing and inclusivity.

This is an all ages event.

On the menu for round 6

Salsa

Dancehall

Soca

Jazz

RnB

Samba

Funky House

Afrobeat

Lovers Rock will end the dance....

All ages
Presented by Femi Koleoso

Venue

Somerset House

Strand, London WC2R 1LA
Doors open2:00 pm
Accessibility information

