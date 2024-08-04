DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An idea birthed out of a love for London.
Situation.
A party centered around dancing and inclusivity.
This is an all ages event.
On the menu for round 6
Salsa
Dancehall
Soca
Jazz
RnB
Samba
Funky House
Afrobeat
Lovers Rock will end the dance....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.