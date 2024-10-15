Top track

Moha MMZ - Agoraphobe

Moha MMZ

La Cigale
Tue, 15 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Moha MMZ est originaire des Tarterêts à Corbeil-Essonnes, son nouvel album intitulé « La Plage » est prévu pour le 27 Septembre 2024 et sera suivi d’une première date à la Cigale le 15 Octobre 2024.

Tout public
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moha MMZ

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

