DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hattie Whitehead

The Folklore Rooms
Tue, 8 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.26

About

After releasing a string of critically acclaimed solo EPs and garnering wide attention for fronting Hejira (the band celebrating the work of Joni Mitchell), UK singer-songwriter Hattie Whitehead is set to release her exquisite debut album Bloom on 4th Octo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hattie Whitehead.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hattie Whitehead

Venue

The Folklore Rooms

12 North St, Brighton BN1 3GJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

