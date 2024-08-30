Top track

Isadora Eden + May Be Fern + Pill Joy

Hi-Dive
Fri, 30 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ISADORA EDEN with MAY BE FERN and PILL JOY (Doors 8pm/Show 9pm)

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

May Be Fern, Pill Joy, Isadora Eden

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

