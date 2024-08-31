DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FUCK, MARRY, KILOWATT! A live comedy bachelor dating show with real/audience based contestants ENTER TO BE A CONTESTANT HERE: https://forms.gle/L4TRoXDBRxozNAzP6
Watch your host Oliver conduct nterviews, games, and do whatever it takes to help our soo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.