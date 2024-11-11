Top track

Bruce Molsky - The Blackest Crow

Bruce Molsky

MOTH Club
Mon, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20

About

Grammy-nominated, described as “an absolute master” (No Depression), Molsky transports audiences to another time and place, with his authentic and personal interpretations of rarities from the Southern Appalachian songbook and other musical traditions from...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks.
Lineup

Bruce Molsky, Owen Spafford, Ben Paley

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

