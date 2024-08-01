DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No clique (London)

Folklore Hoxton
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6
About

Improv’s Greatest Hits present a new

monthly night of collaborative improvisation

at The Folklore Hoxton. Uniting artists from

different musical scenes and styles, groups

are curated for one - time performances that

embrace the unexpected plus defy genre boundaries.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.

Lineup

Lottie Pendlebury, Dunce

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

