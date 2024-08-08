Top track

Gypsy Jazz Sessions (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Thu, 8 Aug, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

This week, we are joined by gypsy jazz legend Arran Kent, playing an upbeat set of swingin' tunes. The Gypsy Jazz Sessions are born out of the desire to celebrate the energetic and vibrant gypsy jazz scene in London. Expect several top virtuoso musicians t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.
Lineup

Arran Kent

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

