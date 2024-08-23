DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Back in 1996, Berlin’s Stefan Betke damaged his Waldorf 4-pole analog filter after dropping it. Its subsequent hums, crackles and pops became a source of inspiration, and his dubtronica alias Pole was born. Taking listeners on a glitchy, bass-driven dub jo
In 2020 the Düsseldorf-native musician, producer, remixer and mastering engineer Stefan Betke looks back on a steady 22-year career in abstract electronic club music. In particular, the seven albums that he released during this period under the Pole monike...
