Pole

The Velvet Underground
Fri, 23 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$36.82
About Pole

Back in 1996, Berlin’s Stefan Betke damaged his Waldorf 4-pole analog filter after dropping it. Its subsequent hums, crackles and pops became a source of inspiration, and his dubtronica alias Pole was born. Taking listeners on a glitchy, bass-driven dub jo Read more

Event information

In 2020 the Düsseldorf-native musician, producer, remixer and mastering engineer Stefan Betke looks back on a steady 22-year career in abstract electronic club music. In particular, the seven albums that he released during this period under the Pole monike...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pole

Venue

The Velvet Underground

508 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

