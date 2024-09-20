Top track

Tagua Tagua - Brisa

Tagua Tagua + Heavenphetamine + Percheye

Supersonic
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Tame Impala, The Growlers & Boogarins

TAGUA TAGUA*
(Indie space rock - Wonderwheel - São Paulo, BRA)
HEAVENPHETAMINE
(Kraut rock - Marbashi - JPN)
PERCHEYE
(Indie pop groove - B&D Production - Paris, FR)...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Tagua Tagua

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

