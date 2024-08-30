Top track

Newly Minted: Fresh Bands, Free Entry

St Martin In The Fields
Fri, 30 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Newly Minted, a free entry mini-festival dedicated to unearthing the very best of the UK’s independent emerging music scene, returns to the capital for a second edition this summer.

Bringing together a diverse line-up that spans a variety of genres and fl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Earth Cruises.

Lineup

1
Joshua Idehen, plantfood, Yung Yusuf and 1 more

Venue

St Martin In The Fields

Trafalgar Square, Trafalgar Sq, London, England WC2N 5DP, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

