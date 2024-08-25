DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Organica -Last days of Summer-Bank Holiday special

Folklore Hoxton
Sun, 25 Aug, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Celebrate the End of Summer with ORGANICA's Bank Holiday Bash!

Join the ORGANICA crew at London’s best-kept secret venue for the ultimate bank holiday party, a spectacular way to close out your summer with an awesome lineup of DJs producers and live instr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soul Alt Delete, DJ Will C, Jordance

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
150 capacity

