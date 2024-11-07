Top track

Easy Like Before

Crystal Murray

Bermondsey Social Club
Thu, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.18

About

Crystal Murray

Thursday 7th November

18+

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parallel Lines
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crystal Murray

Venue

Bermondsey Social Club

Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

