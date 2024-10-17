DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SLURP
In attesa del nuovo disco “Mondo Tragico Quasi Magico” in uscita nel 2025, CIMINI ritorna sulle scene con un tour punk lungo e capillare che avrà luogo, a partire dalla stagione autunnale ’24, nei club più piccoli dello stivale, a prezzi popolari, i...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.