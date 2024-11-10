Top track

Too Late for an Early Grave

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Reds, Pinks & Purples

EartH
Sun, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Too Late for an Early Grave
Got a code?

About

**This event is taking place at the EartH Theatre**

THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES

+ ROSALI

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka Music, in collaboration with DICE.

Ticket price includes a £1 venue restoration levy.

16+. Each Under 18 must be acc...

Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rosali, The Reds, Pinks & Purples, Armlock

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.