The Canterberries, Good Luck Alaska, Dalimakapten

Lemonad(e) Park
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.03
About

The Canterberries return to Lemonade Park with Minneapolis folk-pop band Good Luck Alaska and Kansas City's own Dalimakapten.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Canterberries

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

