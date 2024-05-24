DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luska + Not A Headliner B2B Le Coné | ÉNFASIS #006

Specka
Fri, 24 May, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€15.43
About

ÉNFASIS #006

Line Up:

LUSKA

NOT A HEADLINER B2B LE CONÉ

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luska, Not a Headliner, Le Coné

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

