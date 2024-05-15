DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ocrilim, Judith Berkson, Wax People

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Black Editions Presents an evening of far out sounds featuring Ocrilim, Judith Berkson, and Wax People.

Ocrilim is Mick Barr from Krallice, Orthrelm, Octis, Crom-Tech, Oldest, Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal, BarrSheaDahl, I don't hear nothing but th...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Black Editions Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ocrilim, Judith Berkson

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.