Snow Strippers

Village Underground
Thu, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
£27.11

About

SNOW STRIPPERS

+ SUZY SHEER

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka Music, in collaboration with DICE.

Ticket price includes a £1 venue restoration levy.

This is a 16+ event (U18s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snow Strippers, SUZY SHEER

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

