Adonis Afters

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£27.50

About

The cult queer rave celebrates Chaka Khan’s musical contribution to queer dance floors over the years, with Shay Malt, Josh Caffé and Hannah Holland.

The cult rave that epitomises London's queer scene – chaotic, hedonistic, fun and friendly – throws the a...

This is an 18+ event
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shay Malt, Josh Caffé, Hannah Holland

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open9:30 pm

