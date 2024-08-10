DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mason Jennings // Use Your Voice 20th Anniversary

The Parkway Theater
Sat, 10 Aug, 8:00 pm
Saturday, August 10, 2024

7 pm Doors // 8 pm Music

All Ages

  • $55 (+taxes/fees) Premium Seating
  • $45 (+taxes/fees) Preferred Reserved Seating
  • $35 (+taxes/fees) Advance General Admission // $40 (+taxes/fees) At The Door

This is an all ages event.
The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

Can I purchase advance tickets in person at The Parkway?

Unfortunately, we do not have a daytime box office operation so online is the only way to purchase tickets.

