NICKI MINAJ PINK FRIDAY TOUR AFTER PARTY

Le Silencio
Sun, 9 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsParis
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NICKI MINAJ GAG CITY TOUR AFTER PARTY W/ DJ BOOF & GUESTS

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Silencio Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Boof

Le Silencio

142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

