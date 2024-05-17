DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Homogen* x IDAHOBIT

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to HOMOGEN* - a queer rave 💕⛓️🔊

Gender diversity is welcome here.

Feel free.

Be yourself.

Take care of each other.

Stay offline.

No phones and videos please.

Consent is key.

Know your limits.

Stay hydrated.

Enjoy the night.

HOMOGEN*...

18+ years only! (valid ID document needed)
Presented by FAQ* Kollektiv & Schlachthof Wiesbaden.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

