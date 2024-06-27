DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UltraMaroon Pride

Musica Club NYC
Thu, 27 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
$40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join the UltraMaroon team as we welcome LA-based powerhouse Bears In Space joining resident Someone From Berlin to help us kick of NYC Pride 2024 with a BANG! For our third annual Pride event, we'll be heading back to Musica NYC and are planning to serve y...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by LiteHaus.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

