Top track

Go!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Public Service Broadcasting + Guest

Petit Bain
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Go!
Got a code?

About

Public Service Broadcasting enseigne « les leçons du passé à travers la musique du futur » depuis plus d’une décennie maintenant. Le premier album Inform – Educate – Entertain de 2013 utilisait des échantillons d’archives du British Film Institute comme po...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Public Service Broadcasting

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.