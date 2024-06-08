Top track

Ouija Macc w/ Darby O’Trill, 8Corpses, Donnie Menace, Vicious Vampira, Frankie Goldie, Fear:You

Sinwave
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
About

Sin City's own OUIJA MACC returns home for an epic night at Sinwave Saturday June 8th! With special guests DARBY O'TRILL, 8CORPSES, DONNIE MENACE, VICIOUS VAMPIRA, FRANKIE GOLDIE and FEAR:YOU!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

8corpses, Darby O'Trill, Ouija Macc

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

